Straw purchaser of gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French to be sentenced Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with making the straw purchase of the gun used to kill Chicago police officer Ella French is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses

Under a plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 10 to 16 months in prison, but the final decision is up to the judge.

Officer French was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 63rd and Bell in August. Her partner Carlos Yanez was seriously wounded.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:08 AM

