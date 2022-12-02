Watch CBS News
Federal Prosecutors want 5 years for straw purchaser for gun killing CPD officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors want five years for the so-called "straw purchaser" who bought the gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French.

Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. Federal guidelines call for up to two years in prison, but prosecutors argue this is a special case.

Danzy is set to be sentenced on December 14th. Two brothers are charged in officer French's murder.

