Man arrested after $1 million worth of suspected stolen shoes found in warehouse on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing theft charges, after police found nearly $1 million worth of apparently stolen shoes in a West Side warehouse.

Erick Lujano Bautista, 26, was arrested on Friday, and has been charged with one felony count of theft.

Cook County Sheriff's officials said investigators executed a search warrant at a warehouse Lujano Bautista was subleasing in the 1500 block of South Western Avenue on Friday, after learning a large number of stolen shoes were being stored there.

Police found thousands of Nike and New Balance brand shoes believed to have been stolen inside the warehouse investigators determined Lujano Bautista was not an authorized seller of either Nike or New Balance brand shoes.

At his first court appearance on Sunday, he was allowed to go free from custody while awaiting trial, but was ordered to surrender his passport, to report to a probation officer, and to attend all upcoming court dates while awaiting trial.

He is due back in court on Friday.