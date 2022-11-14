Watch CBS News
Driver of stolen Amazon truck hits four cars; one person in critical condition

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is in critical condition after a driver in a stolen Amazon truck hit four cars. 

The driver left behind a couple of banged up SUVs on Washington and Damen, just a block from the United Center. 

The crash happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. 

Charges are pending against the person in custody. 

