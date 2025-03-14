Motorcyclist killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue
A crash involving a motorcycle shut down outbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway early Friday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist stopped in the middle lane and exited the vehicle just south of Damen Avenue. ISP said a sedan then struck the motorcycle and driver.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.