Motorcyclist killed in crash on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue

Outbound Stevenson Expressway closed near Damen Avenue after crash involving motorcycle

Outbound Stevenson Expressway closed near Damen Avenue after crash involving motorcycle

Outbound Stevenson Expressway closed near Damen Avenue after crash involving motorcycle

A crash involving a motorcycle shut down outbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist stopped in the middle lane and exited the vehicle just south of Damen Avenue. ISP said a sedan then struck the motorcycle and driver.

All OB Stevenson lanes are blocked at Damen for a crash investigation. A motorcycle crash near Damen around 2am resulted in severe injuries for the rider. First available reentry is at California. Use Archer or Ogden to avoid the backups. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/1vFuh7SogY — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 14, 2025

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.