Workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago vote to reject union membership

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers at the Starbucks Chicago Reserve Roastery have voted to reject union membership.

At the Magnificent Mile location, 119 employees voted against the union, campared to 90 in favor.

The vote marks a setback for Workers United, which has won union representation elections at 355 Starbucks stores across the country as opposed to 81 defeats.

The five-story Chicago Reserve Roastery on Michigan Avenue is the largest Starbucks in the world.