'Stand Up To Hate Playdate' highlighting diversity on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Come celebrate diversity on the West Side.

On October 15 the "Stand Up To Hate Playdate" will offer resources, food and activities throughout Commercial Park, located at 1845 W. Rice St. You can stop by from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ferrai Pickett, mom and organizer of the annual event said tables will be set up for children with educational books from a local book store. Books will highlight local communities including LGBTQ+, Black, Hispanic and many indigenous groups.

Check out tables with cultural foods that could be your family's new favorite dishes.

A yoga instructor will be leading a class on tapping into emotional and managing stress.

The event is free to attend and donations can be made through the group's GoFundMe page.