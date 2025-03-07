Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago scientists protest Trump's layoffs at CDC, NOAA, other scientific institutions

By Todd Feurer, John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago protesters stage "Stand Up For Science" rally against Trump administration
Chicago protesters stage "Stand Up For Science" rally against Trump administration 00:48

Dozens of scientists braved the rain and snow in Chicago on Saturday to voice their anger with the Trump administration, holding a "Stand Up for Science" rally downtown.

Protesters called on the Trump administration to end mass layoffs at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other scientific institutions.

The also called for funding on scientific grants to be unfrozen.

Protesters were joined by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

"If you want a great nation, you don't eliminate research; whether it's medical research, agricultural research, across the board. Research looks into the future and gives us hope," Durbin said.

Dozens of similar rallies were held across the country on Friday, including one in Washington, D.C., which drew more than 1,000 people.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.