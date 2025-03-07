Chicago scientists protest Trump's layoffs at CDC, NOAA, other scientific institutions

Chicago protesters stage "Stand Up For Science" rally against Trump administration

Dozens of scientists braved the rain and snow in Chicago on Saturday to voice their anger with the Trump administration, holding a "Stand Up for Science" rally downtown.

Protesters called on the Trump administration to end mass layoffs at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other scientific institutions.

The also called for funding on scientific grants to be unfrozen.

Protesters were joined by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

"If you want a great nation, you don't eliminate research; whether it's medical research, agricultural research, across the board. Research looks into the future and gives us hope," Durbin said.

Dozens of similar rallies were held across the country on Friday, including one in Washington, D.C., which drew more than 1,000 people.