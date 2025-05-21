Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in stabbing of construction contractor on Near West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A was charged in the deadly stabbing of a 64-year-old man Monday morning on the city's Near West Side.

Chicago police said Christian Gardner, 35, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with strong probability of death or injury. 

Chicago police said before 8 a.m., the 64-year-old man was in the alley, in the  2400 block of West Gladys Avenue near a CTA Blue Line stop, when Gardner approached and an argument ensued. 

Police said Gardner pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. 

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

CBS Chicago learned that the victim was working as a contractor and was part of a crew working at a construction site. He was unloading a van at the time of the incident and was stabbed over 10 times.

Gardner is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. 

