Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 64, dies after argument leads to stabbing near CTA Blue Line

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed to death near CTA Blue Line stop
Man stabbed to death near CTA Blue Line stop 00:33

A 64-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during an argument Monday morning on the city's Near West Side.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue near the CTA Blue Line Western (Forest Park Branch) stop.

Chicago police said the victim was in the alley when an unknown man approached and an argument ensued. During this, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times about his body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the offender left the scene headed southbound.

A source said the victim was robbed while unloading a car and was stabbed 12 times. The offender was also seen throwing a hoodie over the railing.

As of  Monday, there's no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.