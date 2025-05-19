Man, 64, dies after argument leads to stabbing near CTA Blue Line

A 64-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during an argument Monday morning on the city's Near West Side.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue near the CTA Blue Line Western (Forest Park Branch) stop.

Chicago police said the victim was in the alley when an unknown man approached and an argument ensued. During this, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times about his body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the offender left the scene headed southbound.

A source said the victim was robbed while unloading a car and was stabbed 12 times. The offender was also seen throwing a hoodie over the railing.

As of Monday, there's no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.