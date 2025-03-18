Watch CBS News
Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in downtown Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A man was stabbed and critically wounded in a fight in downtown Chicago Tuesday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man on Van Buren Street near Dearborn Street, and the second man stabbed the first in the chest and arm, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The attacker fled on foot, police said.

As of late Tuesday, there had been no arrests. Detectives were investigating.

