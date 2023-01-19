Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with burglarizing St. Vincent de Paul Church in Lincoln Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after breaking into a church in Lincoln Park last month.

Police arrested Hannibal Kerry, 27, in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Wednesday.

He was identified as the suspect who, between Dec. 26 and 27, 2022, burglarized St. Vincent de Paul Church, in the 1000 block of West Webster Avenue.  

Police said the thief pried the window open and stole thousands of dollars from a safe and a donation bin. A GoFundMe set up by the church after the break-in has raised more than $18,000.

Kerry was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of burglary of a school, daycare, or place of worship. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass and a citation for possessing burglary tools.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information was available. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.