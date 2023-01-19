Chicago man charged with burglarizing St. Vincent de Paul Church in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after breaking into a church in Lincoln Park last month.

Police arrested Hannibal Kerry, 27, in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue on Wednesday.

He was identified as the suspect who, between Dec. 26 and 27, 2022, burglarized St. Vincent de Paul Church, in the 1000 block of West Webster Avenue.

Police said the thief pried the window open and stole thousands of dollars from a safe and a donation bin. A GoFundMe set up by the church after the break-in has raised more than $18,000.

Kerry was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of burglary of a school, daycare, or place of worship. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass and a citation for possessing burglary tools.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information was available.