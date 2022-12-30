Fundraiser launched for St. Vincent de Paul Church in Lincoln Park after burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The community is coming together to help a Lincoln Park church burglarized earlier this week.

Late Monday night, someone pried open a window at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, at 1010 W. Webster Ave. at Sheffield Avenue. The thief or thieves stole thousands of dollars from a safe and a donation bin.

A GoFundMe setup by the church after the break-in has raised more than $14,000.

The money will be used to support parish outreach programs, as well as religious education programs for children.

The St. Vincent de Paul Parish cooperates with DePaul University, but is a separate entity that operates independently.