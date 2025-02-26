South Side Chicago standby Lem's Bar B-Q wins James Beard Award

Whether rain, sleet, or snow may fall, people are always waiting in line for rib tips and hot links at Lem's Bar-B-Q.

The South Side staple, located at 311 E. 75th St. in the Chatham neighborhood, has been around for seven decades. Now, it is getting some national recognition from the James Beard Foundation — for its food and its role in the community.

"To come back here and the place is still here, still the same way — yeah, it's wonderful memories," said Leander Collins, who was waiting in line at Lem's on Wednesday.

Lem's is an old and familiar place for Collins, and he's pleased to come back — the line notwithstanding.

"Coming up here with my pops, standing in line waiting on some food, the smoke building up in the air, the smell of the barbecue," said Collins. "Yeah, as a kid, that brings back fond memories."

Indeed, Collins has been a regular at Lem's for more than 30 years.

"You wait for good stuff," he said.

Lem's itself has been in business for more than 70 years. It opened in 1954.

"The people that line up, those are the people that feed us," said William Lemons. "Those are the people that keep our legacy going."

William Lemons and his aunt, Carmen Lemons, are carrying on a tradition that started with family — and that has had the Lemons name on it from the beginning.

"My great uncles Myles and Bruce — then, they brought my grandfather in 1968, which is James B. Lemons," said William Lemons.

Chatham already knows the story, but now, it is getting shared far and wide.

"This is big for us," said William Lemons.

The James Beard Foundation announced Lem's Bar-B-Q as one of six recipients of the America's Classics Award.

The award goes to local restaurants that have timeless appeal, serve quality food, and are beloved by their communities.

"Sounds just about right," said William Lemons. "My Aunt Carmen, she's had about five or six calls within the last 30 minutes asking us about this. We are very thankful, very grateful — and we do think that we're deserving of it, though."

The word may have been out on Wednesday. But it was like any other day at Lem's — where you might just forget that it's February.

"It smells like summertime in Chicago," said Collins/ "It definitely does."

And upon reaching the end of that line, the reward is award-winning food.

"Definitely worth the wait, and the 25-minute drive back home," said Collins.

Lem's Bar-B-Q will be officially honored in June at the 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.