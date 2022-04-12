South Side businesses welcome White Sox fans ahead of season home opener

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Businesses on the South Side are preparing to welcome White Sox fans back ahead of the home opener Tuesday.

Owners at Cork and Kerry, located at 3259 S. Princeton Ave., are expecting a packed house this afternoon. This season means more fans and less COVID restrictions.

"Let's not say the "c" word, let's get beyond that. It was a struggle for 18 months but last year showed that we can survive and gather again and enjoy each other's company again and enjoy the ballgame," manager Bill Guide said.

Managers at Cork and Kerry said White Sox season last year brought in business, which gave them a much needed boost.

Employees at ChiSox Bar and Grill spend last week making sure shelves were stocked and ready to go for Tuesday's game.

"Getting things ready was rough and you have a little bit of time to reopen the restaurant and get the new beers in,"Nicholette D'Andrea of ChiSox Bar and Grill said. "This year we went back to Miller Coors which was the originator for the White Sox, so we're excited to have Miller Coors back on board as well."

The home opener will kick off at 3:10 p.m.

