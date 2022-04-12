White Sox Home Opener: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Baseball season is back at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Chicago White Sox take on the the Seattle Mariners for the home opener Tuesday.

CBS 2's Ryan Baker is reporting live on the field where the game will kick off at 3:10 p.m.

Gates will open 90 minutes before the game begins and parking lots open three hours prior to the first pitch. Fans can download parking passes before arriving.

You may want to arrive early because the first 20,000 guests get a replica pennant commemorating the 2021 AL Central title. There will be a celebration for the division championship win.

"We are so excited to welcome fans back," Sheena Quinn, White Sox senior director of public relations said. "It's the first time that we are back since 2019 at full capacity."

There's new food to try this season at the ballpark.

From cheddar and potato pierogis to smoked wings, there's a little something for everyone, including the pickiest of eaters. If hot dogs aren't your thing, you can try a pretzel-wrapped bratwurst.

What are you trying first on April 12? 🤤 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2022

And for dessert, there's Rainbow Cone!