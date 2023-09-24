Chicago shooting: Man in critical condition after South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of East 67th Street a little after 7 p.m. when three unknown suspects approached him, police said.

One offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the groin. The victim then boarded a bus traveling westbound on 67th Street before being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.