Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Man in critical condition after South Shore shooting

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of East 67th Street a little after 7 p.m. when three unknown suspects approached him, police said.

One offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the groin. The victim then boarded a bus traveling westbound on 67th Street before being transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.