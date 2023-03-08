Chicago shooting leaves 2 men in critical condition in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition after being shot Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The two 24-year-old victims were on the street in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue around 5:45 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The first victim was shot to the body and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was shot in the back and also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.