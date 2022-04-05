1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were sitting in a car at 87th Street and Burley Avenue, when someone in another vehicle started shooting at them.

The man was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.