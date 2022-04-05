Watch CBS News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago shooting

/ CBS Chicago

One person dead, another wounded in South Chicago shooting 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were sitting in a car at 87th Street and Burley Avenue, when someone in another vehicle started shooting at them.

The man was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot in the left shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.