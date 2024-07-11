Chicago police seek to identify man in West Side attempted burglary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man in an attempted burglary on the city's West Side last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 6, at around 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect but said he had a thin build and long braids.

Residents are advised to call 911 to report any suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing suspect, and to provide any information to the police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives —Area 4 at 312-746-8253. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.