Pregnant Wisconsin teen Sophia Franklin, missing since February, found in Nebraska; father of unborn child in custody

A nationwide Amber Alert was canceled on Thursday, after a 16-year-old pregnant girl from Wisconsin who has been missing for two months was found in Nebraska.

Sophia Martha Franklin had been reported missing on Feb. 3, after she was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Police announced Thursday morning that she had been found near Omaha, Nebraska, late Wednesday night.

Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies located her late Wednesday night after receiving a tip about a possible sighting. She was found with a man believed to be 40-year-old Gary Day, who police believed was traveling with her since she was missing.

After confirming both of their identities, Day was arrested and Sophia was taken to a secure facility to be reunited with her family.

Police have said Day, the father of Sophia's unborn child, is on probation in Arkansas on felony domestic battery charges, and was the subject of a "no-contact" order.

"The Beaver Dam Police Department would like to thank the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, as well as the numerous other law enforcement agencies that put forth the time and effort to locate Sophia. We would also like to thank the community members in multiple states for their awareness and willingness to share leads to follow to help bring Sophia safely home," police said.