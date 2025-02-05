Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing pregnant teen Sophia Martha Franklin in Wisconsin

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing pregnant teen in Wisconsin.

Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, is three months pregnant, and is believed to be with 40-year-old Gary F. Day, the father of her unborn child. Day is facing a no contact order for Sophia.

Sophia was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, around 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Investigators believe Franklin left her home around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, and is traveling with Day in a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse.

Police said the LaCrosse has used various licesnse plates, most recently with Pennsylvania license plate KGW5186. It also has used Arkansas license plate BBR20L.

Sophia is 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Day is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Sophia's whereabouts should call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4612 or the Amber Alert tip line 888-304-3936. 

