Son kills father while trying to protect mother during fight in East Chicago, Indiana, police say

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed by his son during a fight with his wife Saturday night in East Chicago, Indiana, according to police.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 140th Street.



Police said officers responded to the scene in reference to shots fired inside the second-floor rear apartment. There, they found a man lying on his back in a pool of blood on the living room floor. He was unresponsive and appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds to the chest area.

Officers performed CPR until medics arrived, who took the victim, later identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Daniel Negrete, 45, to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force was called out to investigate the homicide, where preliminary investigations indicated that the homicide may have been self-defense based on witness statements.

Witnesses said that the victim was involved in an argument that turned physical with his wife when he reached for a weapon. At that time, the son shot his father to protect his mother.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further information was released.