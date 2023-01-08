First Alert Weather: Clouds continue, some sunshine possible

First Alert Weather: Some sunshine, highs in the upper 30s

First Alert Weather: Some sunshine, highs in the upper 30s

First Alert Weather: Some sunshine, highs in the upper 30s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overcast skies gradually give way to some sunshine. High in the upper 30s.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Partly cloudy Monday with temps in the 40s. Quiet week ahead with above average temps.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 32

Saturday- 32

Today- 38

Sunrise- 7:19am

Forecast

Today- Decreasing clouds. High of 38.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and 25.

Monday- Partly cloudy, 42.

CBS News Chicago