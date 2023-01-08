Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Clouds continue, some sunshine possible

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Some sunshine, highs in the upper 30s
First Alert Weather: Some sunshine, highs in the upper 30s 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overcast skies gradually give way to some sunshine. High in the upper 30s. 

todays-planner-1-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
todays-high-1-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Partly cloudy Monday with temps in the 40s. Quiet week ahead with above average temps.

tomorrow-highs-1-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-1-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal High- 32

Saturday- 32

Today- 38

Sunrise- 7:19am

Forecast

Today- Decreasing clouds. High of 38.

Tonight- Partly cloudy and 25.

Monday- Partly cloudy, 42.

7-day-1-8-23.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.