First Alert Weather: Clouds continue, some sunshine possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overcast skies gradually give way to some sunshine. High in the upper 30s.
Partly cloudy Monday with temps in the 40s. Quiet week ahead with above average temps.
Stats
Normal High- 32
Saturday- 32
Today- 38
Sunrise- 7:19am
Forecast
Today- Decreasing clouds. High of 38.
Tonight- Partly cloudy and 25.
Monday- Partly cloudy, 42.
