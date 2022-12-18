Watch CBS News
Police issue alert of armed robberies where victims try to buy cellphone from social media site

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD warn of seller robberies in Chicago Lawn
CPD warn of seller robberies in Chicago Lawn 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn area to beware of armed robberies from someone trying to sell cellphones on social media.

The latest incident happened just Saturday night.

Police say victims would show up to the location to purchase a cellphone that has been advertised for sale on a social media site. Upon arrival, a man would approach them and display a handgun before taking their money and/or cell phones.

These incidents have occurred in the locations listed below:

• 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

• 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m.

• 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022, at 11:10 p.m.

• 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022, at 8:44 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 5:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

