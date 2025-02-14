Another round of accumulating snow arrives in Chicago Friday night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine's Day starts out sunny but bitter cold and snow are on the way.

Friday's highs will be in the 20s.

Snow holds off until late in the day, hitting in the late afternoon and evening. Snow increases by 6 p.m., with widespread snow of 1-3" accumulation and messy travel conditions for the evening commute.

The snow ends in the early overnight hours.

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will be possible into early Saturday for areas south of Chicago. Another round of snow develops late Saturday into Sunday, with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible. Put together all the snow chances for the week, we are on target to pick up anywhere from 2 to 4 inches from Friday into Saturday.

Conditions turn dangerously cold from Sunday night into early next week. Wind chills as low as -25 degrees for the start of next week. The coldest days of the week are Monday and Tuesday.