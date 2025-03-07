Watch CBS News
Snow showers on Friday before a weekend warmup in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

A wintry mix is on the way for the Chicago area before a warming trend this weekend. 

A band of wet snow moves in Friday morning and hovers over the area throughout the day. The Chicago area can expect under an inch of snow accumulation. Roads will likely stay wet throughout the day. 

Highs will be near 35 degrees.

Snow ends Friday evening and skies clear overnight. 

A warming trend begins this weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the 40s and then the 50s return on Sunday. It will be a sunny weekend. 

Clocks spring forward one hour on Sunday.

Spring-like conditions arrive Monday with highs in the 60s. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

