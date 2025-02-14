Watch CBS News
Weather alert remains in effect as snow moves back into Chicago area Friday evening

By David Yeomans

Expect snow for Valentine's Day evening
Expect snow for Valentine's Day evening 02:29

A Weather alert continues Valentine's Day evening into Saturday for rounds of accumulating snow, making roadways hazardous.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for La Porte County, Indiana, from 10 p.m. to noon Saturday and for Newton County and Jasper County, Indiana, from midnight to 7 a.m.

The first round of snow comes with gusty winds and low visibility on Valentine's Day evening. Saturday brings milder temperatures and a periodic mix of wet snow, sleet, and even brief rain south of I-80. Temperatures drop as winds shift Saturday night, turning precipitation back to all snow. Snow showers eventually taper off Sunday afternoon.

Storm total accumulations through Sunday evening look to reach 2-4 inches in Chicagoland, with isolated higher totals in Lake and McHenry counties. Areas south of Chicago can expect a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Temperatures will plummet next week after a strong Arctic cold front plows through the area. A Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday for dangerous morning wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Some light snow showers will also be possible.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Snow, winding down after 10 p.m. Gusty winds. Low: 26.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with occasional wet snow, mixing with sleet and rain south of Chicago. High: 34.

SUNDAY: Snow showers. Colder winds. High: 25.

