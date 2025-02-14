Weather alert remains in effect as snow moves back into Chicago area Friday evening

A Weather alert continues Valentine's Day evening into Saturday for rounds of accumulating snow, making roadways hazardous.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for La Porte County, Indiana, from 10 p.m. to noon Saturday and for Newton County and Jasper County, Indiana, from midnight to 7 a.m.

The first round of snow comes with gusty winds and low visibility on Valentine's Day evening. Saturday brings milder temperatures and a periodic mix of wet snow, sleet, and even brief rain south of I-80. Temperatures drop as winds shift Saturday night, turning precipitation back to all snow. Snow showers eventually taper off Sunday afternoon.

Storm total accumulations through Sunday evening look to reach 2-4 inches in Chicagoland, with isolated higher totals in Lake and McHenry counties. Areas south of Chicago can expect a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Temperatures will plummet next week after a strong Arctic cold front plows through the area. A Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday for dangerous morning wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Some light snow showers will also be possible.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Snow, winding down after 10 p.m. Gusty winds. Low: 26.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with occasional wet snow, mixing with sleet and rain south of Chicago. High: 34.

SUNDAY: Snow showers. Colder winds. High: 25.