Snow will kick off workweek in Chicago area. How much will we get?

CBS News Chicago

Variable clouds Sunday night and a cold front arrives mid-morning Monday.

CBS News Chicago

This cold front will activate sporadic snow showers and gusty winds. Visibility may be low at times through the morning into the afternoon. Behind the cold front, a few lake-enhanced snow showers will be possible, mainly east of Kankakee through the early evening. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor, up to 0.2 inches on grassy surfaces.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Monday, so plan on temperatures mainly in the 30s during the daylight hours. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, expect temperatures to drop into the teens to mid-20s. Very cold conditions will stick around throughout Tuesday, with highs only in the lower 40s. At least sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday.

CBS News Chicago

Rain and snow showers arrive Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Snow with the mid-week system could stack up to give us 0.5 to an inch of snow accumulation. Showers linger through Thursday morning as temperatures rebound back to near-normal for the end of the week.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and winds pick back up, with a low of 35.

TOMORROW: Snow showers, with a high of 39, But falling temps and gusty winds.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Low of 25. Cold and clearing skies.

CBS News Chicago