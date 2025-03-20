Snow and slushy roads Thursday morning in Chicago for first day of spring

Snow, slushy roads Thursday morning in Chicago for first day of spring

Snow, slushy roads Thursday morning in Chicago for first day of spring

Snow, slushy roads Thursday morning in Chicago for first day of spring

The first day of spring is off to a snowy start in the Chicago area on Thursday after severe weather on Wednesday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. as snow continues to fall. The wet and slushy road conditions with low visibility will impact morning commuters.

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected with the highest amounts on cold surfaces.

Snow tapers off after sunrise and winds eventually subside as temperatures climb above freezing and reach near 40 degrees.

Friday will be mild and windy, with highs in the 50s. There's a small chance for rain late in the night into Saturday morning.

There are better chances of rain developing Sunday into Monday. Some snow may mix early on Monday morning.

Severe weather Wednesday night

Severe storms triggered tornado warnings for parts of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana late Wednesday.

Power outages were reported in Northwest Indiana, and a suspected tornado damaged the roof of a school in Gary, Indiana. Storms also hit Highland, Indiana.

A survey crew from the National Weather Service will assess potential tornado damage from Wednesday night. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.