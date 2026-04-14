Rally in Springfield to support SNAP benefit bills that would counteract requirements in Trump's budget

Hundreds are expected to rally in Springfield, Illinois, Tuesday in support of three bills that will protect the state's SNAP benefits from cuts and requirements imposed by President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

New work requirements threaten access for as many as 250,000 families across the state, and could happen as soon as May 1 because of Mr. Trump's budget.

Advocates are urging Illinois state lawmakers to pass three bills: the first gives a one-time $600 payment to families, another expands eligibility for an existing program giving nutrition benefits to immigrants and victims of serious crimes, and the third bill would create a working group to track federal SNAP changes then develop ways to help Illinois residents.

The work requirements went into effect on Feb. 1, but the benefit cutoffs start May 1. As defined in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," anyone between the ages of 18 and 64 taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program must meet new work requirements to keep their food stamp benefits by working, volunteering, or going to school for at least 80 hours a month to remain in the program.

SNAP recipients who can't meet the work requirements will be limited to three months of benefits over three years before they lose benefits entirely. For many, those three months were the first three months, between February and May, after the new requirements took effect.

For the first time, adults up to age 64 are classified as "able-bodied," as opposed to the previous age limit of 54. People exempt from having to meet the work requirement include those who are pregnant, who have a child 14 years old or younger, or anyone with a medically certified disability.

Anyone without an exemption on file or proof of work by the end of April will have SNAP benefits cut off starting May 1.