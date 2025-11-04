Smash-and-grab crew target businesses in southwest suburbs

An overnight burglary ring involving a smash-and-grab crew hit businesses in the southwest suburbs, and it wasn't the first time.

One of the businesses burglarized has already replaced the damaged glass door, but the business owner said there will be some long-lasting effects from a burglary ring that is part of a continuing trend.

Sweeping broken shards of glass and surveillance video, all calling cards from a smash-and-grab crew operating overnight in Burbank.

The suspects were wearing headlamps and using sledgehammers to break through the glass at the business before pulling an ATM out the front door and putting it into the trunk of one of their getaway cars.

"They got me with the ATM machine, and then they took it right out," said Sammy Khalil, owner of Legit Barbers.

Khalil's barber business, in the 8500 block of South Cicero Avenue, is one of two that were hit in the strip mall. Honey's Video Gaming Cafe had its own footage of the same thieves.

The crew committed even more crimes, with one of the same vehicles, a white Chevy Trax spotted at the scene of the Burbank burglary last Friday. At least five people worked together to break through to the ATM.

"It's been all over, man, and this is nothing new, but my message to everybody. Hey, watch man watch on your kids, man, watch what they do because it's bad," Khalil said.

Experts said the criminals likely scoped out these businesses ahead of time, planning the way they'd break in and what they'd pull out.

"This doesn't just happen spontaneously," said Arthur Lurigio, professor of Psychology and Criminal Justice at Loyola University of Chicago.

Robbers using a similar method hit a video gaming business in Dolton, Illinois, last week.

"They seem to be in and out without that much of a challenge, and they've mastered what they need to do. So they're gonna keep doing that. There has to be a major change in the way those businesses are operating to stop these guys," Lurigio said.

Lurigio said there are several things owners can do, including putting more barricades in place, hiring an overnight security guard, or, like Khalil, who lost thousands in his stolen ATM, removing the incentive altogether.

"I will not have any ATM machine anymore. I feel like it's not worth it," Khalil said.

In some cases, thieves weren't able to access the money and bailed before they could get inside the machines. It's unclear exactly the total of their damage.