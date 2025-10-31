Burbank, Illinois ATM burglary sparks police chase

A burglary at a food and liquor store in Burbank, Illinois, sparked a police chase early Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a group of thieves targeted an ATM inside the Burbank Food and Liquor at 83rd and Cicero Avenue in the southwest suburb.

Later in the video you can see the thieves loading a vehicle.



Surveillance video from inside the store shows police responding with guns drawn. They gave chase when the thieves drove off.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Burbank Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back. It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.