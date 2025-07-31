Smash-and-grab crew target convenience store overnight in the Loop, police say

An investigation is underway after a burglary crew targeted a convenience store in the Loop early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:16 a.m. at the South Loop Market in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street.

Chicago police said that three unknown people broke the front glass of the store of the business before removing merchandise from within, and leaving the scene in a silver sedan heading westbound on Van Buren.

CBS News Chicago learned that it was the second time the store had been targeted in the last two months. The store was still boarded up from the last burglary.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.