Watch CBS News
Local News

Smash-and-grab crew target convenience store overnight in the Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

An investigation is underway after a burglary crew targeted a convenience store in the Loop early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:16 a.m. at the South Loop Market in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street.

Chicago police said that three unknown people broke the front glass of the store of the business before removing merchandise from within, and leaving the scene in a silver sedan heading westbound on Van Buren.

CBS News Chicago learned that it was the second time the store had been targeted in the last two months. The store was still boarded up from the last burglary.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue