Slightly more arrests, fewer ambulance transports from Lollapalooza this year compared with '24

The cleanup and dismantling process has begun in Grant Park with Lollapalooza over, and crews are expected to be out for that purpose for the next few days.

The weather cooperated for most of the weekend, as air quality alerts for wildfire smoke in the air weakened.

A festival spokesperson said attendance numbers for Lollapalooza for 2025 were about the same as those for 2024. They totaled about 115,000 people each day, which is also the daily capacity for the festival.

But Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said ambulance transports from the festival were down from last year, while the number of arrests went up — albeit by a very small number.

In 2024, arrests at the festival hit a five-year low. The OEMC said police arrested nine people across the four days.

This year, that number went back up, to 12 arrests.

As for ambulance transports to hospitals, the number went down this year to 42, compared with 63 last year.

Another number that seems to be down is that of items at the festival's lost-and-found, where sunglasses, jewelry, and walkie-talkies were among the items spotted.

Organizers said the lost items inventory looks to be a lot less compared to past years.

The lost-and-found at Lollapalooza is set up at the Grand Traditions Room at the Hilton Chicago at 720 S. Michigan Ave. across from Grant Park.

Meanwhile, some road closures that have been in place for several weeks for Lollapalooza came to an end on Monday. As cleanup continues, some closures around Balbo and Jackson drives will stay closed through the weekend.