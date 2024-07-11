Chicago Sky fall to New York Liberty 91-76, Angel Reese extends double-double streak

Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points and Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 13 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 91-76 on Thursday night.

Angel Reese extended her WNBA record double-double streak to 15 straight games, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She got her 10th rebound with just over 2 minutes left in the game, which drew a loud cheer from the crowd.

New York (19-4) led 68-66 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 7-2 run to create some space.

Reese's 10th point got the Sky (9-13) within 78-72 with 3:51 left. After a timeout, Ionescu hit a 3-pointer and the Sky never recovered.

Chennedy Carter scored 22 points to lead the Sky.

Chicago jumped to a 37-24 lead midway through the second quarter behind Carter before Stewart got going to rally the Liberty to within 40-38 at halftime. Stewart scored the first seven points of a 14-1 run to get New York back in the game.

Ionescu had her first points of the game to cap the run and tie the game at 38. She had missed her first seven shots.

Before the second quarter began New York honored many of its former players, including ring of honor members Kym Hampton and Sue Wicks. The announcer saved Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon for last and her former teammates went over and mobbed her after the ceremony ended. Weatherspoon got a warm ovation from the crowd of 17,758, the largest in Liberty history at Barclays Center.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Sky beat Atlanta in Chicago on Wednesday while New York won at Connecticut.

The two teams play again on Saturday in Chicago.

