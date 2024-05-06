Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso out 4-6 weeks with shoulder injury

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky announced one of their prized rookies will be sidelined for multiple weeks to start the 2024 season with an injury.

Kamilla Cardoso, whom the Sky drafted third overall in last month's WNBA Draft, will be out for four to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the team said.

Cardoso sustained the injury in the Sky's preseason game last Friday at Minnesota.

She will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Cardoso is a 6-foot, 7-inch center who played for the South Carolina Gamecocks after transferring from Syracuse after her freshman year. She moved from Montes Claros, Brazil, to the United States when she was 15 years old and played high school basketball for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.

In her senior year at South Carolina, Cardoso averaged 14.4 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game as the Gamecocks went 33-0 and defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes for the NCAA women's basketball championship.

Cardoso was named the tournament's most outstanding player after her 15-point, 17-rebound performance against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Sky rookie guard Bryanna Maxwell is also out with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.