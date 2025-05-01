Skokie Mental Health Court participants get clean records with graduation

Thursday was a graduation day — and likely one you haven't seen before.

A group of eight people who pleaded guilty to felony charges are getting a fresh start, and a clean criminal record, thanks to special court program at the Skokie Courthouse in Chicago's north suburbs.

The eight graduates took part in Skokie Mental Health Court — one of Cook County's Problem-Solving Courts. There are 20 such courts in the county.

"We have Problem-Solving Courts for mental health, Problem-Solving Courts for drug treatment and various different types of drug treatment," said Associate Judge Sharon Arnold Kanter.

Judge Kanter presided over the graduation of the Skokie Mental Health Court participants — in the culmination of the unique court process. Mental Health Court is a two-year program — open to people convicted of nonviolent crimes driven by mental illness.

Rebecca Acton is one of the participants.

"Rebecca's heart completely stopped four times over the course of her journey through mental health struggles and addiction," Judge Kanter said.

Acton has carried a felony burglary conviction since 2009.

"It feels really hard to want to change your life when you have something so heavy on you," she said.

Acton even tried Mental Health Court once before.

"And I relapsed, and one day I just didn't show up," she said, "and so I actually didn't show up for 11 years."

But then, she chose to change.

"I have been sober since November 1 of 2014," Acton said.

Acton started a family in Wisconsin, but came back to Cook County to face her past.

"We're not being looked at as drug addicts or people with mental health issues. We're being looked at as people who can literally change, and we're being given the tools to change," she said. "I've never seen anything like that, and I don't know if any court anywhere else is doing anything like that."

Now, Acton is a graduate — with an unblemished record.

"Having your court record expunged or cleaned up is one of the wonderful things that we are able to do when someone completes the program," said Judge Kanter.

"As of right now, no longer have a felony which is a life-changing moment," added Acton.

Acton now has a burden left behind — and a life ahead.

"And I am so grateful that I got to be in this court, and I am so grateful for you, and so that I'm not too wordy, I will say thank you," she told those assembled Thursday.