Single-digit lows for Chicago area Thursday night but warmer temps are on the way

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Nighttime lows remain frigid this week with single-digit temperatures in many areas again Friday morning.

Southwest winds and sunshine give our slow, steady warming trend a kick Friday into the weekend as high temperatures finally rise above freezing. 

Chicago's warmest temperatures in more than three weeks will be a string of days in the 40s from Sunday into next week.

Aside from lake effect snow showers in La Porte County, our next chance of rain or snow comes mid to late next week. With warmer-than-normal temperatures expected to be in place, we currently expect a mix of rain and snow.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Very cold. Partly cloudy. A low of 9.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 27.

SATURDAY: Breezy. Mostly sunny. A high of 34.

