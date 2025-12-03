Shredded cheese sold at Walmart, Publix and other grocery stores recalled due to metal fragments

More than 1 million bags of shredded cheese sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Publix and Aldi, have been recalled because the products may contain metal fragments, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

In a Dec. 1 notice, the FDA said the shredded cheese was manufactured by Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co., and was sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico. The recall is rated as "class II" by the FDA, which means the product could "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," although the potential for serious injuries is remote.

The FDA's notice covers nearly 236,000 cases of low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese, which represents the largest portion of the recall. Each case includes between four to 12 bags of cheese. The recall also covers:

15,490 cases of Italian-style shredded cheese blend



4,298 cases of pizza-style shredded cheese blend



4,131 cases of mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend



1,900 cases of Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend



1,850 cases of Target's Good & Gather mozzarella & parmesan shredded cheese blend



117 cases of Food Club finely shredded pizza-style four-cheese blend



The products have sell-by dates ranging from January to late March 2026, according to the FDA.

Where was the cheese sold?

The recalled cheese was sold in the following 31 states, as well as in Puerto Rico:

Alabama



Arkansas



Arizona



California



Colorado



Florida



Georgia



Idaho



Illinois



Indiana



Kansas



Kentucky



Louisiana



Minnesota



Missouri



Mississippi



North Carolina



Nebraska



New Mexico



Nevada



New York



Oklahoma



Oregon



Pennsylvania



South Carolina



Tennessee



Texas



Utah



Virginia



Washington



Wisconsin



Which mozzarella cheese brands are recalled?

The following are the recalled low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese brands. Good & Gather is Target's store brand, while Great Value is Walmart's private label.

• Always Save

– Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7003865782, 4/case

• Borden

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5300007162, 6 or 12/case

– Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 5300007170, 6/case

• Brookshire's

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510119, 12/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510120, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 9282510130, 6/case

– Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 9282592197, 12/case

• Cache Valley Creamery

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495802553, 6 or 12/case

• Chestnut Hill

– Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3225116742, 6/case

• Coburn Farms

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5193331657, 12/case

– Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193321820, 18/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 5193334257, 6/case

• Econo

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800294, 12/case

• Food Club

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680045573, 12/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680005117, 12/case

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 3680005144, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680012914, 6/case, case UPC 3680041215

– Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680038305, 6/case

• Food Lion

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3582609008, 12/case

• Gold Rush Creamery

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1401401014, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030, 6/case

• Good & Gather

– Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903860, 12/case

– Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903849, 12/case

– Classic, 32 oz., UPC 8523903852, 6/case

• Great Lakes Cheese

– Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415034, 4/case

• Great Value

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874237425, 6/case

– Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874204492, 5/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874235317, 6/case

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874235321, 5/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7874237475, 6/case

– Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7874204980, 4/case

• Happy Farms by Aldi

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4061463330864, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4061463369413, 8/case

• H-E-B

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122022272, 12/case

– Thick, 8 oz., UPC 4122061295, 12/case

– Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122006759, 12/case (Mexico only)

• Hill Country Fare

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122018977, 12/case

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4122016234, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4122042334, 6/case

– Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 4122082998, 4/case

– Shredded/Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122024512, 12/case (Mexico only)

• Know & Love

– Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030650, 12/case

– Fine Cut, 16 oz., UPC 788030657, 12/case

– Classic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030659, 12/case

– Classic Cut, 32 oz., UPC 788030658, 6/case

– Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030678, 12/case

• Laura Lynn

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685401031, 12/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685400824, 12/case

– Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 8685400815, 12/case

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 8685406528, 12/case

– Thick Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685407109, 12/case

• Lucerne Dairy Farms

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004867, 12/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004259, 12/case

– Shredded Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004741, 6/case

– Rustic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 2113004944, 12/case

– Rustic Cut Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004949, 6/case

• Nu Farm

– Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3104100151, 12/case

• Publix

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141511665, 12/case

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4141523365, 12/case

• Schnuck's

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4131858010, 12/case

• Simply Go

– Classic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983021, 12/case

– Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983020, 6/case

– Rustic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983040, 12/case

• Sprouts Farmers Market

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4667052284, 12/case

– Shredded Value Pack, 32 oz., UPC 4667052279, 6/case

• Stater Bros. Markets

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546413, 12/case

– Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546402, 12/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7417546435, 6/case

• Sunnyside Farms

– Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 1754450204, 5/case

– Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1754450057, 12/case

What types of Italian-style shredded cheese are recalled?

According to the FDA, they are:

• Brookshire's Italian 6-Cheese

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510174, 12/case

• Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495800257, 12/case

• Coburn Farms Italian Style

– Finely Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193365638, 18/case

• Great Value Italian Style

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874201566, 6/case

– Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874203979, 5/case

• Know & Love Italian Style

– Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030645, 12/case

• Laura Lynn Italian Blend

– Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685405157, 12/case

• Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend

– Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141518065, 12/case

• Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend

– Fine Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983015, 12/case