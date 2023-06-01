First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorms return by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be similar to Wednesday with sunshine and a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
You may want to keep the air conditioning on standby as temps will be in the upper 80s.
Sunny on Friday and through the weekend with temperatures moderating in the new week.
Stats
Normal 76
Yesterday 91
Sunrise 5:19 am
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.
Tomorrow- Mostly sunny and 88.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.