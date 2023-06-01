Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorms return by afternoon

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will be similar to Wednesday with sunshine and a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

You may want to keep the air conditioning on standby as temps will be in the upper 80s.   

Sunny on Friday and through the weekend with temperatures moderating in the new week.

Stats

Normal 76

Yesterday 91

Sunrise 5:19 am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

Tomorrow- Mostly sunny and 88.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:33 AM

