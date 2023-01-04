Police investigate after shots fired in Lake in the Hills; no injuries reported

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Deer Path Road around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

Responding officers confirmed that shots were fired into a property following an investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Lake in the Hills police said there will be an extra police presence in the area and the investigation is ongoing.



Detectives are specifically looking for residents or businesses in the area of Deer Path Road to check their video surveillance systems for suspicious vehicles or persons in the area during the timeframe of 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake in the Hills Police Department Investigations Division at 847-960-7546.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can be submitted by sending the text TIP LITHPD to 888777. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting www.lith.org/police and clicking on 'Anonymous Crime Tipping'.