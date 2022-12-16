Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings at Chicago Ridge Mall

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A scary moments outside a Southwest suburban mall Thursday night. 

Police are investigating a call of shots fired outside the Buffalo Wild Wings attached to the Chicago Ridge Mall. There was a large police presence outside the mall just before 8:30 p.m.

Police confirmed someone fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. The gun was recovered and police are talking to multiple people. 

Police said no one was hurt and there's no active threat to the public.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

