Shots fired at vehicle on Stony Island Feeder ramp for Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating, after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday morning on the Stony Island feeder ramp for the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Police said, shortly before 8 a.m., troopers responded to reports of three men in masks inside a white Nissan Maxima opening fire on a white Mercedes on the Stony Island feeder ramp south of 95th Street.

The shooter may have been using a military-style rifle, according to police.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the victim's vehicle might have been damaged by a bullet.

Illinois State Police were investigating, but as of 9:45 a.m., have not closed any lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway.

