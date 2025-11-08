Shots fired at Border Patrol agents on Chicago's West Side, DHS says

A driver fired shots at Customs and Border Patrol agents in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said the border patrol agents were "conducting immigration enforcement operations" near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue when a man driving a black Jeep fired shots.

DHS also said people nearby threw a paint can and bricks at the agents' vehicles.

The Chicago Police Department was called to clear the scene. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for further details.

No arrests have been made. DHS said the shooter remains at large.

Saturday marked two months since the start of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement effort dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz" began in the Chicago area.

Little Village and Pilsen have been among the hardest Chicago neighborhoods hit by the immigration enforcement operation. In October, there were chaotic scenes as people in the community faced off against federal agents and, in one incident, agents fired tear gas at crowds.

Last week, Little Village leaders called on Mayor Brandon Johnson to do more to enforce his executive order barring federal agents from using city-owned property for immigration enforcement operations, after a video surfaced allegedly showing vehicles with agents inside a parking lot of a Chicago public school.

In response, hundreds of students from Little Village Lawndale High School staged a walkout and protest march opposing the increased immigration enforcement.

DHS said there have been more than 3,000 arrests since the start of Operation Midway Blitz in September. Officials would not say when the operation is expected to end.