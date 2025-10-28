Little Village Lawndale High School hold walkout in protest of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago

Hundreds of students from Little Village Lawndale High School staged a walkout and protest march opposing Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

The students marched from Costner to 26th Street where they gathered at the Little Village Arch for a rally.

They were joined by students from Cristo Rey and Benito Juarez high schools in the nearby Lower West Side and Pilsen neighborhoods.

Little Village and Pilsen have been among the hardest Chicago neighborhoods hit by the immigration enforcement operations since Operation Midway Blitz began in early September.

The students held signs, chanted, and blew whistles which have become a feature of community rapid response teams to notify neighbors of ICE and Border Patrol agents operating on their streets while enforcement is happening.

The students hope to voice their opposition to Operation Midway Blitz, saying this enforcement have left their communities and families living in fear.