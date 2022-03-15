Shorewood police shoot and kill man who fired shots near La Quinta Inn

Shorewood police shoot and kill suspect who fired shots near La Quinta Inn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in Shorewood shot and killed a manwho fired shots during a standoff near a La Quinta Inn Monday night.

According to police, Shorewood officers responded to the La Quinta Inn parking lot, located at 19747 Frontage Rd., just after 11:30 p.m. for a man requesting an ambulance.

Police said the officers found a man with a weapon in a vehicle in the back of the parking lot. Officers attempted to get the man to put down his weapon.

"After a short standoff the man fired his weapon and one Shorewood officer returned fire, striking the man," police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.