Police seek information after shootout in parking lot of suburban Chicago restaurant

Des Plaines police are asking for the public's help for information after a shootout occurred in the parking lot of a restaurant Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the La Marina Mariscos restaurant at 1261 E. Algonquin Rd.

Preliminary information indicated that officers arrived at the scene for a report of shots fired. They learned that a man entered the business looking for another man, who exited through a different door.

The two confronted each other in the parking lot, where they exchanged gunfire.

Both men left the scene, one of them on foot and the other in a blue pick-up truck.

No injuries were reported.

Police said officers recovered eight shell casings—six from a .40 caliber, that was recovered near a dumpster behind the restaurant, and two from a 9-millimeter.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public, and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.