Man shot, critically wounded outside Walmart on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded outside a Walmart store Friday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood.

Police said, around 3:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man got into a fight with another person in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue, and the other person pulled out a gun and shot him.

The shooting happened outside a Walmart Supercenter store.

The victim was shot in the chest and hip, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

