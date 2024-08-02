2 wounded in shooting at Chicago and Wabash avenues on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy were wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting in a bustling area of the Near North Side.

Police said at 4:43 p.m., the 16-year-old boy and the 23-year-old man were approached by someone who took out a handgun and shot them both.

The victims were both shot in the arm and were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Crime scene tape was set up at the intersection, and shell casings and evidence markers were seen in the street.

Officers were also later seen at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and State Street, amid reports that a person of interest in the shooting might have gotten away on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train headed south. Police said a person of interest was taken to Belmont Area Headquarters for questioning.

Located at the intersection of Chicago and Wabash avenues are a Chick-Fil-A on the ground floor of the Loyola University's Corboy Law Center on the northwest corner, the Victorian gothic Hotel St. Benedict Flats building that dates from 1882 on the northeast corner, Pippin's Tavern on the ground floor of The Bernardin Apartments high-rise on the southeast corner, and Holy Name Cathedral property on the southwest corner.

The intersection is located a short distance west of the Magnificent Mile and the historic Chicago Water Tower. It also located a partial block east of a McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street where a mass shooting left two people dead and seven wounded in May 2022.